Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 19:20 per game.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 14 points (eight goals, six assists) to the team.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Bedard has scored nine goals (0.6 per game) and dished out four assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 13 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 20.5%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 2 0 2 4 at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5 vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.