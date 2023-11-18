Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Russell County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central-Phenix City High School at Grissom High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.