Oddsmakers heavily favor the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 10.5 points. The game's point total is set at 48.5.

South Alabama ranks 51st in scoring offense (29.9 points per game) and 40th in scoring defense (21.1 points allowed per game) this season. Marshall is generating 24.4 points per contest on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.9 points per contest (97th-ranked) on defense.

South Alabama vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -10.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

South Alabama Recent Performance

The Jaguars have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, registering 364.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-62-worst). They've been more competent defensively, ceding 350 total yards per game (55th).

With 17 points per game on offense (-87-worst) and 25 points per game allowed on defense (13th-worst) over the last three games, the Jaguars have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

Over the previous three contests, South Alabama ranks 25th-worst in passing offense (227 passing yards per game) and 21st-worst in passing defense (200.7 passing yards per game allowed).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Jaguars, who rank -27-worst in rushing offense (137.7 rushing yards per game) and -1-worst in rushing defense (149.3 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

The Jaguars have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

South Alabama's past three contests have not hit the over.

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has posted a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Five of South Alabama's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

South Alabama has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.

South Alabama has a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter (60%).

The Jaguars have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 2,301 passing yards for South Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 890 yards on 162 carries while finding paydirt 15 times.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 380 yards on 76 attempts, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,096 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 71 receptions (out of 97 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 44 receptions totaling 650 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Lincoln Sefcik has hauled in 17 receptions for 165 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Quentin Wilfawn, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected 4.5 sacks, nine TFL and 53 tackles.

Jaden Voisin has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 38 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

