The UAB Blazers (3-7) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Temple Owls (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Owls will try to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 64.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. Temple matchup.

UAB vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

UAB vs. Temple Betting Trends

UAB has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blazers have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Temple has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year four times and failed to cover in all four.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

