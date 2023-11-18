OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we roll into Week 12 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the OVC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
