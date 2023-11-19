Sunday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) and Little Rock Trojans (0-3) matching up at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 70-47 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Crimson Tide head into this game on the heels of a 70-41 win against South Florida on Thursday.

Alabama vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Alabama vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 70, Little Rock 47

Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson Tide averaged 70 points per game last season (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (77th in college basketball). They had a +299 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

In conference play, Alabama scored fewer points (66.4 per game) than it did overall (70) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide scored 0.1 fewer points per game at home (70) than away (70.1).

At home, Alabama gave up 53.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.3).

