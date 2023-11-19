When the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, Christian Kirk will be up against a Titans pass defense featuring K'Von Wallace. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 77.0 8.6 26 86 8.51

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Christian Kirk vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk leads his squad with 624 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

In the air, Jacksonville is 21st in passing yards in the NFL with 1,993, or 221.4 per game.

The Jaguars' scoring average on offense is 21.8 points per game, 19th in the league.

Jacksonville ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per contest (307 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Jaguars air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 24 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (46.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks worst in the NFL.

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee's D is 14th in the NFL with 2,047 passing yards allowed (227.4 per game) and seventh with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Titans rank eighth in the NFL with 20.0 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total yards allowed with 338.0 given up per game.

Tennessee has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Titans have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Kirk vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 71 24 Def. Targets Receptions 49 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 624 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.3 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 201 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.