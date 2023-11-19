Sunday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (3-0) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of UConn, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Indiana vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-15.0)

UConn (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Performance Insights

Last year, Indiana was 105th in the country on offense (74.7 points scored per game) and 137th on defense (68.7 points allowed).

Last year, the Hoosiers were 96th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5).

Last season Indiana was ranked 40th in the nation in assists with 15.2 per game.

The Hoosiers made 5.7 3-pointers per game and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 329th and 44th, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Indiana was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last year. It was 149th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.4%.

The Hoosiers took 73.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 79.9% of the Hoosiers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.1% were 3-pointers.

UConn Performance Insights

UConn ranked 30th in the nation last season with 78.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 34th with 64.1 points allowed per game.

When it comes to rebounding, everything was clicking for the Huskies, who averaged 36.5 boards per game (10th-best in college basketball) and allowed 26.5 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

UConn was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 17.5 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

The Huskies committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (159th-ranked).

The Huskies ranked 30th in the country with 9.1 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 67th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

UConn dominated when it came to defending against three-pointers, as it ranked third-best in college basketball in treys allowed (5.0 per game) and 12th-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.7%).

UConn took 58.3% two-pointers and 41.7% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 67.4% were two-pointers and 32.6% were threes.

