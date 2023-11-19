Sportsbooks give the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) the edge when they host the Tennessee Titans (3-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 in a matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is favored by 6.5 points. The point total is set at 40 points for the game.

The betting insights and trends for the Jaguars can be found below before they face the Titans. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-6.5) 40 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-7) 40.5 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 11 Odds

Jacksonville vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights

Jacksonville has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Jacksonville has hit the over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Tennessee has beaten the spread four times in nine games.

A pair of Tennessee nine games in 2023 have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.