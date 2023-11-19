The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (3-0) are heavy, 17.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is set at 144.5.

Texas vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -17.5 144.5

Texas vs Louisville Betting Records & Stats

The Longhorns beat the spread 18 times in 38 games last year.

Louisville put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last year.

Texas vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 18 51.4% 78 141.9 67.8 143.6 142.3 Louisville 9 32.1% 63.9 141.9 75.8 143.6 137.6

Additional Texas vs Louisville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Longhorns averaged only 2.2 more points per game (78) than the Cardinals gave up (75.8).

Texas went 7-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75.8 points.

The Cardinals' 63.9 points per game last year were only 3.9 fewer points than the 67.8 the Longhorns gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Louisville went 7-1 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Texas vs. Louisville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-17-0 3-4 17-18-0 Louisville 11-17-0 5-0 15-13-0

Texas vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Louisville 17-1 Home Record 4-13 4-6 Away Record 0-11 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

