Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Lawrence has passed for 2,120 yards (235.6 per game) this season while completing 67.3% of his passes, with nine TD passes and six picks. Lawrence also has run for 223 yards on 44 attempts, tallying 24.8 yards per game.

Lawrence vs. the Titans

Lawrence vs the Titans (since 2021): 4 GP / 268.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 268.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Tennessee has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Titans have cenceded seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Tennessee in 2023.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 227.4 passing yards the Titans give up per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Titans have allowed 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 241.5 (-115)

241.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Lawrence Passing Insights

So far this year, Lawrence has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of nine opportunities.

The Jaguars pass on 54.7% of their plays and run on 45.3%. They are 19th in NFL action in points scored.

Lawrence is No. 16 in the league averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (2,120 total yards passing).

Lawrence has completed at least one touchdown pass seven times in nine games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has 50.0% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

Lawrence has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (46.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit the rushing yards over in four of eight opportunities (50.0%).

Lawrence has no rushing touchdowns in nine games this year.

He has five carries in the red zone (17.9% of his team's 28 red zone rushes).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 17-for-29 / 185 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-32 / 292 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 20-for-30 / 181 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-37 / 315 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

