Sunday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) matching up with the Troy Trojans (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 91-62 victory as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

The Trojans lost their most recent matchup 65-61 against Samford on Tuesday.

Troy vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Troy vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 91, Troy 62

Troy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans had a +165 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They put up 83.3 points per game to rank third in college basketball and allowed 77.8 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball.

In conference play, Troy scored more points (84.2 per game) than it did overall (83.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Trojans put up 88.9 points per game last season, 8.3 more than they averaged on the road (80.6).

At home, Troy gave up 76.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it allowed away (78.7).

