Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Jones' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Zay Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Jones has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 78 yards on eight receptions (9.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Jamal Agnew (DNP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 90 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Parker Washington (LP/knee): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 78 8 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.