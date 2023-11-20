The UCF Knights (2-0) go up against the Auburn Tigers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Auburn vs. UCF 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 66.6 points per game last year, just 4.4 more points than the 62.2 the Knights allowed to opponents.

Auburn went 8-2 last season when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.

Last year, the 60.6 points per game the Knights recorded were 5.3 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (65.9).

When UCF totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 7-1.

Last season, the Knights had a 22.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 29.6% lower than the 52.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

The Tigers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.6 percentage points lower than the Knights given up to their opponents (47.5%).

