High school basketball is on the schedule today in Dallas County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ellwood Christian Academy at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20

11:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Hale County High School