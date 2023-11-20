Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Elmore County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evangel Christian Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.