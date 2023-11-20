Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Escambia County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spanish Fort High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at W.S. Neal High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
