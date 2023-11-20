Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you live in Hale County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside-Selma High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Moundville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.