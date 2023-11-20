Should you wager on Kiefer Sherwood to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sherwood stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Sherwood has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 49 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 10:08 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:29 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.