Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waterloo High School at Belgreen High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Killen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
