The New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) have five players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, in their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (8-4) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans' last game on Saturday ended in a 121-120 loss to the Timberwolves. Brandon Ingram totaled 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 1 7 0 Jose Alvarado PG Questionable Ankle CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 18 3.5 6.5 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 6 2 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Questionable (Calf), Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle), Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Finger)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.