Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Perry County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
R.C. Hatch High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Demopolis High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
