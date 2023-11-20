The SMU Mustangs (3-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
  • SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers ranked 201st.
  • Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs scored were just 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).
  • When SMU put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.
  • The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
  • West Virginia went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively SMU performed better in home games last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.
  • The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game last season at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83.1).
  • When playing at home, SMU sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than on the road (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (28%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia put up more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
  • The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
  • At home, West Virginia sunk 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Missouri State W 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's (NY) - WVU Coliseum

