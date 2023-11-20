Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Talladega County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Talladega High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Munford, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega County Central High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Bluff School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranburne High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
