The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Alabama A&M had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 76th.
  • The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Alabama A&M went 9-8.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).
  • The Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M knocked down fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ North Alabama L 83-67 Flowers Hall
11/18/2023 @ Lipscomb L 106-81 Allen Arena
11/21/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
11/24/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Cleveland State - Woodling Gymnasium

