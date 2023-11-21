How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.
Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Alabama A&M had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 76th.
- The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Alabama A&M went 9-8.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).
- The Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M knocked down fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) as well.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 83-67
|Flowers Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 106-81
|Allen Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
