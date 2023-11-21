The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Alabama A&M had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 76th.

The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers allowed.

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Alabama A&M went 9-8.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).

The Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M knocked down fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

