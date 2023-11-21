Tuesday's contest at Neville Arena has the Auburn Tigers (3-1) going head to head against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 95-65 victory as our model heavily favors Auburn.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 95, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-29.6)

Auburn (-29.6) Computer Predicted Total: 160.0

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

Last season Alabama A&M posted 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.9 points per contest (204th-ranked).

Last season the Bulldogs pulled down 29.9 boards per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Alabama A&M ranked 204th in the nation with 12.7 assists per game.

The Bulldogs were 327th in the nation with 13.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 31st with 14.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bulldogs ranked 237th in the country with 6.8 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 36th with a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Alabama A&M gave up 7.6 three-pointers per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Alabama A&M took 67.3% two-pointers (accounting for 72.5% of the team's baskets) and 32.7% threes (27.5%).

