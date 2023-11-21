How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Auburn went 15-6 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Auburn went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.9.
- Auburn drained 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
