The Auburn Tigers (3-1) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Auburn went 15-6 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
  • Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • Auburn went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.9.
  • Auburn drained 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana W 86-71 Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame W 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 77-60 Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

