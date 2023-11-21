The Auburn Tigers (3-1) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Auburn went 15-6 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

Auburn went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).

In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.9.

Auburn drained 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule