Auburn vs. Alabama A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Alabama A&M matchup.
Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-30.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-30.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Auburn compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 18 Tigers games last season went over the point total.
- Alabama A&M went 12-15-0 ATS last year.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Auburn is 26th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), but only 29th, according to computer rankings.
- Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
