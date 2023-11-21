Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Calhoun County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Munford High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
