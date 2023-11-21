Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Colbert County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Cherokee High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinwood High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
