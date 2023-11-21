Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shoals Christian School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.