High school basketball action in Lawrence County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lawrence County High School at Winfield High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21

4:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Hayden High School