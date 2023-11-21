Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Marion County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sulligent High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phil Campbell High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Winfield, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
