There is high school basketball competition in Marshall County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Scottsboro High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21

1:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at Brindlee Mountain High School