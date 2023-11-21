How to Watch the North Alabama vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the North Alabama Lions (1-3) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Lions will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the Skyhawks, losers of four in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Alabama vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks' 64.2 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions allowed to opponents.
- UT Martin had a 12-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- Last year, the Lions scored 66.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks gave up.
- When North Alabama scored more than 64.3 points last season, it went 12-5.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Denver
|L 67-51
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 83-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 91-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.