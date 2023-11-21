A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the North Alabama Lions (1-3) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Lions will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the Skyhawks, losers of four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks' 64.2 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions allowed to opponents.
  • UT Martin had a 12-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • Last year, the Lions scored 66.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks gave up.
  • When North Alabama scored more than 64.3 points last season, it went 12-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Denver L 67-51 Flowers Hall
11/14/2023 @ Missouri L 83-72 Mizzou Arena
11/18/2023 Southern Miss L 91-63 Flowers Hall
11/21/2023 UT Martin - Flowers Hall
11/26/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.