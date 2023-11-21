Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Talladega County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munford High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
