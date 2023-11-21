The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) face the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders gave up to their opponents (44.8%).

Last season, UAB had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Blazers were the third-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Raiders finished 76th.

The Blazers' 80.7 points per game last year were 12.9 more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders allowed.

UAB put together a 22-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UAB put up 83.6 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged on the road (78.3).

The Blazers gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UAB made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (36.0%).

