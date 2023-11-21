Tuesday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) matching up with the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on November 21. Our computer prediction projects a 74-64 victory for Middle Tennessee, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UAB 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-9.4)

Middle Tennessee (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

UAB Performance Insights

UAB surrendered 70.3 points per game last year (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, putting up 80.7 points per contest (13th-best).

The Blazers were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking third-best in college basketball with 37.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 185th with 31.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

UAB averaged 14.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 101st in college basketball.

Last season the Blazers committed 12.1 turnovers per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

Last year the Blazers sank 7.1 threes per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.4% (102nd-ranked) from three-point land.

UAB allowed 7.3 treys per game (196th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 31.4% three-point percentage (52nd-ranked).

UAB attempted 43.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 68.4% of the shots it took (and 75.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 31.6% of its shots (and 24.8% of the team's buckets).

