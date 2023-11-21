The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the UAB Blazers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 139.5.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blazers Betting Records & Stats

UAB combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in 25 of 30 games last season.

The Blazers had a 151-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 11.5 more points than the point total for this game.

The Blazers' record against the spread last year was 14-16-0.

UAB lost both games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Blazers were at least a +105 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blazers have a 48.8% chance to win.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 14 48.3% 70.1 150.8 67.8 138.1 137.1 UAB 25 83.3% 80.7 150.8 70.3 138.1 147.3

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

The Blazers scored an average of 80.7 points per game last year, 12.9 more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, UAB went 12-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 7-6 17-12-0 UAB 14-16-0 1-2 20-10-0

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee UAB 12-2 Home Record 17-2 3-11 Away Record 7-5 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

