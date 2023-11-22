The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will try to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Samford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Samford Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Samford (-14.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Samford (-13.5) 150.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. Samford Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Hornets were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Samford went 14-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

