The Eastern's best teams, the Boston Celtics (11-3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), take the court at TD Garden on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points at home. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in three of 14 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score over 234.5 points.

Milwaukee's contests this season have a 238.5-point average over/under, 4.0 more points than this game's point total.

Milwaukee's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.

The Bucks will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

Milwaukee has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 21.4% 117.2 238 106.6 224.3 225.6 Bucks 10 71.4% 120.8 238 117.7 224.3 232.5

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering four times in five home games, and four times in nine road games.

The 117.2 points per game the Celtics average are only 0.5 fewer points than the Bucks allow (117.7).

Boston has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

This season, Milwaukee is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).

The Bucks score an average of 120.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 106.6 the Celtics give up.

Milwaukee is 5-8 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Celtics and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 8-6 6-4 7-7 Bucks 5-9 0-0 9-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Bucks Point Insights

Celtics Bucks 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 120.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-8 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-4 11-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.