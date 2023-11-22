If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Dale County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zion Chapel High School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 22

11:30 AM CT on November 22 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ariton High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22

2:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colquitt County High School at Carroll High School