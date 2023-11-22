Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in DeKalb County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ider High School at Sand Rock School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
