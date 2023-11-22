For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:12 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:33 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:42 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:01 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:35 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.