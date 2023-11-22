The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
  • Jacksonville State went 8-3 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinals ranked 340th.
  • Last year, the Gamecocks scored 69.9 points per game, just four fewer points than the 73.9 the Cardinals allowed.
  • Jacksonville State had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 73.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.6 points per contest.
  • The Gamecocks ceded 63.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 in away games.
  • Jacksonville State made 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Utah Tech L 81-79 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ West Virginia L 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama L 61-59 Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center
11/24/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Incarnate Word - UTSA Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.