The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

Jacksonville State went 8-3 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinals ranked 340th.

Last year, the Gamecocks scored 69.9 points per game, just four fewer points than the 73.9 the Cardinals allowed.

Jacksonville State had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 73.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.6 points per contest.

The Gamecocks ceded 63.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 in away games.

Jacksonville State made 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule