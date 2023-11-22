How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- Jacksonville State went 8-3 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinals ranked 340th.
- Last year, the Gamecocks scored 69.9 points per game, just four fewer points than the 73.9 the Cardinals allowed.
- Jacksonville State had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 73.9 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.6 points per contest.
- The Gamecocks ceded 63.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 in away games.
- Jacksonville State made 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 81-79
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 61-59
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/24/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
