Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators will play the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Bridgestone Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Evangelista against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Luke Evangelista vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Evangelista has averaged 14:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Evangelista has a goal in one of his 16 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Evangelista has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 16 games this year, Evangelista has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Evangelista's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Evangelista having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 60 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 2 9 Points 1 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

