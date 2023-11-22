The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) square off against the North Alabama Lions (3-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 153.5.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Skyhawk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -1.5 153.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama combined with its opponents to score more than 153.5 points in 10 of 27 games last season.

The average over/under for Lions matchups last year was 148.4, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Lions had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

North Alabama was underdogs 18 times last season and won eight, or 44.4%, of those games.

The Lions had a record of 7-11 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Lions.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 15 53.6% 80.5 154.6 75.4 149.7 149.6 North Alabama 10 37% 74.1 154.6 74.3 149.7 143.9

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions' 74.1 points per game last year were just 1.3 fewer points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.4 points last season, North Alabama went 9-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 11-17-0 6-10 17-11-0 North Alabama 14-13-0 9-10 16-11-0

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Martin North Alabama 14-2 Home Record 9-4 4-11 Away Record 8-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 88.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

