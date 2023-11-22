How to Watch the Panthers vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) -- who've won six straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Panthers attempt to defeat the the Bruins on TNT and Max.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) BOS
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 49 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
- The Panthers' 57 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|18
|13
|12
|25
|7
|6
|42.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|16
|6
|11
|17
|10
|16
|54.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|18
|3
|14
|17
|19
|8
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|18
|8
|7
|15
|13
|11
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|18
|3
|10
|13
|7
|4
|30%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins give up only 2.2 goals per game (37 in total), the least in the NHL.
- With 59 goals (3.5 per game), the Bruins have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|17
|12
|17
|29
|19
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|17
|7
|12
|19
|13
|7
|17.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|13
|3
|12
|15
|14
|2
|-
|Charlie Coyle
|17
|6
|8
|14
|6
|6
|54.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|17
|7
|7
|14
|8
|6
|50%
