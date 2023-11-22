The Sacramento Kings (8-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) on November 22, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 49% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

This season, New Orleans has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Kings are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 19th.

The Pelicans' 113.3 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans score more points per game at home (116.3) than away (107.8), and allow the same amount at home as away (114).

The Pelicans average 7.6 more assists per game at home (28.4) than on the road (20.8).

Pelicans Injuries