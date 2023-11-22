Predators vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Nashville Predators (7-10) take on the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have put together a 2-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has a record of 3-3 (winning 50.0%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Nashville and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 17 games this season.
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
Predators vs. Flames Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|52 (21st)
|Goals
|52 (21st)
|57 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (24th)
|14 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (25th)
|16 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (6th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Nashville has gone 4-6-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Nashville went over in six of its last 10 games.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Predators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 52 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Predators have given up 57 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th in league action.
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 21st in the NHL.
